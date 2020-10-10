Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Shares Gap Up to $1.20

Shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.20, but opened at $1.32. Navios Maritime Containers shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,500 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get Navios Maritime Containers alerts:

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $28.79 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime Containers had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.19% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI)

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Containers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Containers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.