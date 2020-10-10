Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.40

Shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.40 and last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 24649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamond Eagle Acquisition news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition

