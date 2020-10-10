Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.53. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $804.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $103.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

