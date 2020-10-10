Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) Shares Gap Up to $6.03

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.53. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $804.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,794,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.
About Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU)
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.
