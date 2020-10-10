Gloria Chen Sells 484 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total transaction of $234,643.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $502.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $487.20 and a 200-day moving average of $413.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $240.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 46.8% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 907 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 29,405.6% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,311 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 608,449 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $298,402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

