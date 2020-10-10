James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.95, for a total value of $153,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $296.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. Wayfair Inc has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its 200 day moving average is $206.16.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,496 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Wayfair by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 135.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Wayfair from $200.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.97.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

