Jason Child Sells 1,017 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) CFO Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $213,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,008,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Child also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Splunk alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Jason Child sold 2,470 shares of Splunk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $469,300.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Jason Child sold 1,017 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $179,632.71.

On Monday, September 14th, Jason Child sold 4,372 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $817,214.24.

On Friday, September 4th, Jason Child sold 2,469 shares of Splunk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $506,268.45.

SPLK opened at $212.43 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. ValuEngine raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Splunk from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Splunk from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 428,252 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,058,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $1,753,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 48.4% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.