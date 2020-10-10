Joseph D. Rupp Sells 6,390 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Director Joseph D. Rupp sold 6,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $125,180.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,557. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $19.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $650.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $20.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.47 million. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

NX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. CJS Securities raised Quanex Building Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 81.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the first quarter worth $108,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

