Christopher M. Lal Sells 1,073 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.38, for a total transaction of $148,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher M. Lal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 1,920 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $211,084.80.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Christopher M. Lal sold 5,784 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.19, for a total transaction of $938,106.96.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $151.97 on Friday. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.42, a P/E/G ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Alteryx’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Alteryx by 120.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.