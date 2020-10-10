AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $5.77. AGC shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 1,036 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

