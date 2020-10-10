Dario Campana Sells 382,927 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 382,927 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $157,000.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMRX. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

