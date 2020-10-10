Dario Campana Sells 382,927 Shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) major shareholder Dario Campana sold 382,927 shares of Unum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $157,000.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ UMRX opened at $2.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Unum Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.84% and a negative return on equity of 87.78%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMRX. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gloria Chen Sells 484 Shares of Adobe Inc Stock
Gloria Chen Sells 484 Shares of Adobe Inc Stock
James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc Stock
James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc Stock
Jason Child Sells 1,017 Shares of Splunk Inc Stock
Jason Child Sells 1,017 Shares of Splunk Inc Stock
Joseph D. Rupp Sells 6,390 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. Stock
Joseph D. Rupp Sells 6,390 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. Stock
Christopher M. Lal Sells 1,073 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. Stock
Christopher M. Lal Sells 1,073 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. Stock
AGC Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78
AGC Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report