Insider Selling: Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO Sells $124,540.00 in Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $124,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,194.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $129,180.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $138,400.00.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 36.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

