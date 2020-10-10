Roland L. Williams Sells 6,000 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $151,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ABTX opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.88 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 39,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 18,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

