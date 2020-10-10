Peter Fante Sells 3,344 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) insider Peter Fante sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $172,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Peter Fante also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Peter Fante sold 3,516 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $170,912.76.

On Thursday, September 17th, Peter Fante sold 2,656 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $129,347.20.

Shares of VRNT opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $59.83.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $313.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,741,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 26.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,981,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 409,072 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $12,901,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $6,450,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 20.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 851,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

