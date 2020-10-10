Insider Selling: Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 62,105 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $144,704.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,452,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,938.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $240,000.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $293,076.68.

On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $6,615.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $315,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $175,500.91.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $285,360.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $411,250.00.

On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $58,250.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $174,038.20.

OTCMKTS:RSSS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Research Solutions stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Research Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

