Insider Selling: Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Sells 62,105 Shares of Stock

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 62,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $144,704.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,452,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,043,938.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 18th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $240,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 111,436 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $293,076.68.
- On Friday, September 4th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 2,700 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $6,615.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 126,100 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $315,250.00.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 71,053 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $175,500.91.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 170,641 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $435,134.55.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 116,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $285,360.00.
- On Monday, August 3rd, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 175,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $411,250.00.
- On Friday, July 31st, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 25,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $58,250.00.
- On Friday, July 17th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $174,038.20.
OTCMKTS:RSSS opened at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 million, a PE ratio of -76.67 and a beta of 1.01. Research Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.00.
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.
