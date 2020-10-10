Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $302.03

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.03 and traded as low as $275.00. Riverstone Energy shares last traded at $282.50, with a volume of 5,950 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 272.56. The company has a market capitalization of $222.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37.

In other news, insider David M. Leuschen bought 4,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01) per share, with a total value of £12,734.36 ($16,639.70).

Riverstone Energy Company Profile (LON:RSE)

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

