Alexey Lugovskoy Sells 4,755 Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $124,723.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,056.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $26,500.00.
  • On Thursday, October 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $44,905.20.

MORF stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $824.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.95. Morphic Holding has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Morphic in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

