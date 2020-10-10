Preto Joseph Del Sells 4,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) Stock

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Sprout Social, Inc. (NYSE:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $174,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, October 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,158 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $81,313.44.
  • On Thursday, September 10th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $135,040.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,115 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $86,080.50.
  • On Monday, August 24th, Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $136,480.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 2,146 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.59, for a total value of $61,354.14.

NYSE:SPT opened at $46.95 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sprout Social from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

