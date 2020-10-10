Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) Shares Gap Down to $2.90

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.60. Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 5,115,601 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.69.

About Petro Matad Limited (MATD.L) (LON:MATD)

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including the IV and V blocks that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers, and XX blocks that cover an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

