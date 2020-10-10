Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $10.48. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 19,648 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Westwater Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

