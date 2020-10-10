CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.10. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 44,067 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gloria Chen Sells 484 Shares of Adobe Inc Stock
Gloria Chen Sells 484 Shares of Adobe Inc Stock
James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc Stock
James R. Miller Sells 500 Shares of Wayfair Inc Stock
Jason Child Sells 1,017 Shares of Splunk Inc Stock
Jason Child Sells 1,017 Shares of Splunk Inc Stock
Joseph D. Rupp Sells 6,390 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. Stock
Joseph D. Rupp Sells 6,390 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. Stock
Christopher M. Lal Sells 1,073 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. Stock
Christopher M. Lal Sells 1,073 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. Stock
AGC Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78
AGC Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.78


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report