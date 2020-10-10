CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Gap Down to $5.74

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $5.10. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 44,067 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

