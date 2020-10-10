Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Shares Gap Down to $41.00

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.00, but opened at $36.40. Allied Minds shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 43,948 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $96.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.36.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.