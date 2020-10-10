Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG) Shares Gap Down to $74.50

Albion Technology and General VCT PLC (LON:AATG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.50, but opened at $65.50. Albion Technology and General VCT shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 13,061 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $82.05 million and a P/E ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 72.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.08%. This is a boost from Albion Technology and General VCT’s previous dividend of $1.95. Albion Technology and General VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

About Albion Technology and General VCT (LON:AATG)

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospect of long-term capital growth through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of technology and non-technology businesses.

