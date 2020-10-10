Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.21. Taiwan Liposome shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 79 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $175.84 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Taiwan Liposome had a negative net margin of 1,514.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

