Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.39. Denison Mines shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 95,701 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.99.

About Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

