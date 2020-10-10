Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Malvern International PLC (LON:MLVN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Malvern International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 47,530,117 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

About Malvern International (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern International Academy Malaysia; Malvern International Academy Singapore; and SAA Global Education Singapore, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

