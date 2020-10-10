Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Shares Gap Down to $6.89

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.89, but opened at $5.83. Pioneer Power Solutions shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 14,286 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
About Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
