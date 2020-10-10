$10.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $10.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.79 billion and the lowest is $10.27 billion. Progressive reported sales of $9.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $41.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.43 billion to $42.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $46.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.54 billion to $49.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Progressive stock opened at $99.88 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 18,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $1,653,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,269.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,242,437.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock valued at $10,012,980 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $413,692,000 after buying an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,388,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,080,000 after buying an additional 629,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,976,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,648,000 after buying an additional 66,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

