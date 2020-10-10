Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will post $321.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $322.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $321.40 million. Umpqua posted sales of $317.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,869,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,430,000 after buying an additional 658,367 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Umpqua by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 171,813 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 372,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $12.58 on Friday. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Umpqua (UMPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.