EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $350.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will report sales of $350.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for EXACT Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.26 million and the lowest is $322.90 million. EXACT Sciences reported sales of $218.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EXACT Sciences.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.47.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $1,495,122.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total value of $676,143.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,386.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,282 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,686,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 236.9% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,140,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 802,114 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1,376.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 531,667 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,682,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. EXACT Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $110.74.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EXACT Sciences (EXAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.