Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.03.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ERO. CIBC cut Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lowered Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Pi Financial set a C$21.70 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) stock opened at C$19.54 on Friday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4900002 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

