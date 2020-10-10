Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lemonade Inc (NYSE:LMND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.00.
Several analysts have weighed in on LMND shares. ValuEngine raised Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE LMND opened at $67.81 on Friday. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $96.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36.
About Lemonade
There is no company description available for Lemonade Inc
Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.