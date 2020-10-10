Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gecina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $101.68 and a 52-week high of $192.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day moving average is $129.24.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

