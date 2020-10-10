First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. First Community had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $3,294,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in First Community by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 629,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 40,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Community by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

