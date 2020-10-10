Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.
Shares of STSA stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $144,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.
