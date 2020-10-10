Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.11 and a current ratio of 15.11. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.68.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 411.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 804.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $144,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled single-use nasal delivery device.

