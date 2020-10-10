Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Eight Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Charlotte’s Web in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $5.85 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Charlotte’s Web in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Charlotte’s Web stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. Charlotte’s Web has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based, cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. It offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules and topical products. Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its e-commerce Website, as well as wholesalers, and brick and mortar retailers.

