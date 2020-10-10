IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMIAF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised IMI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

IMIAF opened at $13.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. IMI has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

