Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TUP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson began coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti boosted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.40 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $7,125,000. Scepter Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands in the second quarter worth $2,375,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 107.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 832,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 431,522 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 165.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 351,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 323.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 414,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 316,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

