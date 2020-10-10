Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capreit (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.94.

CDPYF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capreit from $56.75 to $56.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capreit from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Capreit to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of Capreit stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51. Capreit has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

Capreit Company Profile

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 55,100 suites, including townhomes and manufacturing housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 59,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at December 31, 2019.

