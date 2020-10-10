HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

HXGBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DNB Markets upgraded HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Danske downgraded HEXAGON AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.42. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $77.81.

HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $987.07 million during the quarter.

HEXAGON AB/ADR Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

