Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NOG opened at $5.91 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.