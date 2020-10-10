Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLLGF. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mullen Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF opened at $6.97 on Friday. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

