Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.18. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 20,421 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.
