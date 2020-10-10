Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.18. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 20,421 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:IPDN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.