Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.38. Flex LNG shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 301 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $354.38 million, a PE ratio of 109.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.75 million for the quarter. Flex LNG had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.91%.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

