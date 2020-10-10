Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) Shares Gap Up to $5.96

Shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $6.38. Flex LNG shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Flex LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $354.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 19.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Flex LNG in the second quarter worth $2,735,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Flex LNG by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Flex LNG by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 143,647 shares during the period.

About Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

