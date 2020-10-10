The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $18.00. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLU. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

