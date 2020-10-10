Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $7.00. Ideal Power shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 14 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 171,581 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.37% of Ideal Power worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

