Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.41. Alba Mineral Resources shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 259,066,122 shares.

Separately, First Equity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

