Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) Shares Gap Up to $150.00

Shares of Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) (LON:MUL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $150.00, but opened at $165.00. Mulberry Group plc (MUL.L) shares last traded at $158.00, with a volume of 712 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

