Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Gap Up to $70.00

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.00, but opened at $75.00. Intercede Group shares last traded at $78.50, with a volume of 50,914 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Intercede Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 million and a P/E ratio of 43.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 68.77.

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

