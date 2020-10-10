Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $16.20. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSSE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. Analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $83,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Professional Diversity Network Shares Gap Down to $1.41
Professional Diversity Network Shares Gap Down to $1.41
Flex LNG Shares Gap Up to $5.96
Flex LNG Shares Gap Up to $5.96
Flex LNG Shares Gap Up to $5.96
Flex LNG Shares Gap Up to $5.96
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Shares Gap Up to $16.26
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Shares Gap Up to $16.26
Ideal Power Shares Gap Up to $6.49
Ideal Power Shares Gap Up to $6.49
Alba Mineral Resources Shares Gap Up to $0.38
Alba Mineral Resources Shares Gap Up to $0.38


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report