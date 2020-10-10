Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Gap Up to $14.95

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.95, but opened at $16.20. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSSE. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $186.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt had a negative net margin of 62.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.01%. Analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.2031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Greenhaven Road Investment Man sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $83,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $201,154.32. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 41.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt by 38.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, produces, distributes, and licenses video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the Web through its owned and operated advertiser-supported VOD (AVOD) networks, including Popcornflix and Truli; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its owned and operated subscription-based VOD (SVOD) network Pivotshare; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

